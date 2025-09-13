NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Weren’t Able to Externally Fill Their 2C

There weren’t a lot of options for the Vancouver Canucks, and they lack top assets

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks need and search for a second-line. There aren’t a lot of options out there and they don’t really have the assets to acquire one, as they don’t come cheap.

Rick Dhaliwal: “That market for second-line centers. (Marco) Rossi re-signed in Minnesota. Mason McTavish is still out there. Jack Roslovic is still out there. What’s going on?

Like, I mean, Patrick Allvin tried really hard in August to get a second-line center, but there was no dance partners. I mean, first of all, they’re costly. It’s not cheap, and the Canucks don’t have a ton of cap space to get that second-line center.”

Friedman: “Well, I think Rick a lot of is what we just talked about in our last answer is just the fact that there’s only one real seller. I mean, how many teams out there right now, do you think, if you have a number two center, look how hard they get. How many teams are looking to move one?

And, you know, the other thing too is, the Canucks have made a lot of deals. You know, they’ve started to build up their, try to build back up their prospect base a little bit. You know, the Abbotsford team had a good run last year. But, you know, do they have a real top-end prospect or pick, that either they’re going to that someone’s willing to take or that they want to move, or both in a deal?

You know, I think right now, you know, McTavish, I don’t think the Ducks want to trade him. I think they want to sign them. I don’t think they want to trade him, but let’s just do for argument’s sake, Rick, if the Ducks did want to trade McTavish, do you think you guys have the haul that it’s going to take to get him?”

Dhaliwal: “No.”

Friedman: “Okay, so it’s not even, you know, worth discussing.”

Dhaliwal: “Yep.”

Friedman: “You know a guy like Jack Roslovic. I think, you know, Toronto was looking at him. I think they were looking at him potentially as a winger on the number one line. I don’t know that anybody sees him as the number two center.”

Dhaliwal: “Right.”

Friedman: “So you know, you know, that’s not, that’s not the answer to your problem. To me right now, unless Rutherford and Allvin pulls something out of their hat that we’re not seeing, the answer to that number two question is probably internal, for a little while.

I mean, those guys are hard to find, and they are expensive to get. Look, you made a first-round pick, you drafted a center. It’s an organizational need, and that’s what you’re gonna, the best way to solve it is internally, but obviously, that, that’s a few years away.”

