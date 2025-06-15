NHL Rumors. The Vegas Golden Knights Likely Aren’t Trading William Karlsson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Panthers Set the Coppertone in Game 3 episode on the Vegas Golden Knights and forward William Karlsson. His name came up in the rumor mill, but they may not be looking to move him.

Kyle Bukauskas: “All right, so Elliotte, last pod, we talked about the Vegas Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo, what his future could look like, health wise, and when we may, if we may, see him in uniform for the Golden Knights next year. And now rumors out there with William Karlsson potentially being out there on the trade block, what are you hearing in that regard?

Friedman: “Yeah. So again, like I always want to stress this, as many of you follow hockey, especially on social media, there’s a lot of crazy stuff flying around at this time of year. And sometimes even for us who deal in it, it’s hard to separate fact from fiction. And so I’m not interested in fighting anyone that’s got William Karlsson’s name out there. To be honest. I don’t know, really where it came from.

I will. All I’m going to say is that I got pushback from teams about Karlsson. Now I haven’t spoken to Vegas directly, and it’s always possible, and I stress this, always possible that Vegas may be talking to one or two specific teams about him that I haven’t found.

But I will say I asked a few people about Karlsson, and either they told me they’re not under the impression he’s available, or, I suspect in at least one or two cases they asked and were told no. They didn’t come right out and say it, but the kind of way they talked about it made me feel it that way. So again, like I don’t, I don’t think it’s impossible that there might only be 10 or 15 guys in this league that are completely untouchable. But I asked around about Karlson, and just the people I speak to, they told me they had either no indication Vegas was willing to do it, or had been specifically told Vegas wasn’t doing it.

So if Karlsson is available, and I stress if, it’s a situation out there that I haven’t found yet. I know they really like the player, because there was a time a while ago I heard something, and I checked in on it, and I was told that they really liked the player. So you, so again, I’m not saying it’s impossible, but you’d have to show me what the situation would be.”

Bukauskas: “Yeah, well, two years left on his deal, and AAV, under six, so you could see why other teams would be calling and saying, ‘Hey, what do you think in there? Is there any chance?'”

Friedman: “He’s still a heck of a player. Like he is a really good player.”

