NHL Rumors: The Vegas Golden Knights Will Look for a Winger, and to Extend Jack Eichel

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to upgrade on the wing and sign Jack Eichel to an extension

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights have about $85.9 million committed for next season with five UFAs (Reilly Smith, Brandon Saad, Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson, and Ilya Samsonov. (RFAs – Alexander Holtz, Cole Schwindt and Nicolas Hague)

The big contracts of Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Tomas Hertl, and Jack Eichel all come with no-movement clauses.

Vegas’ core group is aging. They’re good enough to contend, but are they good enough to win a Cup? Do they have enough from within, given their cap situation and clauses, to be legit contenders?

Pavel Dorofeyev led the team with 35 goals has a year left on his contract at $1.8 million.

NHL Rumors: Teams Will Be Interested in Marco Rossi, and the Canucks Should be One of Them

They could use some of their $10.5 million in projected cap space to re-sign some of their free agents. They’ll likely look to free agency for an upgrade on the wing. Mitch Marner will be looking for big money, with Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser in the second tier.

Jack Eichel is eligible for an extension after July 1st.

The Fourth Period: 28-year-old Jack Eichel has a year left on his contract at $10 million and is eligible for a contract extension on July 1st. The Vegas Golden Knights have already said an extension will be a priority for them.

Contract talks between the Golden Knights and agent Pat Brisson haven’t started, but they did hold some unofficial talks during the year. It’s not known when negotiations will get underway.

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Vegas Golden Knights pending RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague is a year away from unrestricted free agency. They could look to ‘add around the edges.’

Bigger questions will arise next offseason. Jack Eichel has a year left on his contract, and Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, and William Karlsson have two years left.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Ottawa Senators

Leading goal scorer Pavel Dorofeyev has a year left and will be looking for a big, new deal.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.