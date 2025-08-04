NHL Rumors: The Wild and Kaprizov to Talk this Month, and Destinations for Jack Roslovic

The Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov will meet this month and talk extension

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Wild and Kirill Kaprizov and his camp will have a face-to-face meeting when he returns back to Minnesota from Moscow sometime this month. From his exit meetings, Kaprizov said he loves it in Minnesota and “it should be all good.” GM Guerin is confident something will get done. You can’t rule out an eight-year, $15 million per year deal.

If Kaprizov wanted to sign a shorter-term deal, it would put more pressure on Wild management to build a winning team. He’ll be 29 years old when his next contract kicks in.

Three potential destinations for free agent forward Jack Roslovic

Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News: Jack Roslovic put up 22 goals and added 16 assists in 81 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. His career high 45 points was back in 2021-22, than put up 44 points in 2022-23. The center/right winger is still looking to sign on with someone. Three potential destinations for the unrestricted free agent.

Vancouver Canucks – The Canucks need help down the middle after Pius Suter signed with the St. Louis Blues. Roslovic is the top remaining center. Rick Dhaliwal has reported the sides have talked. He and Filip Chytil could battle for the second, third line slot. The Canucks have just over $3 million in cap space.

Toronto Maple Leafs – They already have Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton down the middle, but Roslovic could play on the right side. He could move up and down the lineup. The Leafs have just under $3 million in cap space.

New Jersey Devils – They could look to add more depth to their forward group. He could center their third line or move to the wing if Dawson Mercer takes that spot. The Devils still need to re-sign Luke Hughes and have about $6.13 million in cap space. May need to create some cap space.

