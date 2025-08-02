NHL Rumors: The Lack of Offer Sheets, and the Wild and Marco Rossi Aren’t Talking

Is it ownership’s fault that there has been a lack of offer sheets?

James Murphy of RG.org: After the St. Louis Blues were successful last offseason with offer sheets for Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, many thought there would be more attempts this offseason. That hasn’t been the case.

One agent said that to get an offer sheet done, you’ll likely have to overpay for that player. Driving up the cost of players is not something owners want to see.

“Look, if they match it, then all we did is drive up the market, and I don’t want to be that guy that’s accused of doing that because then my buddy who owns that other team will call me and give me (expletive) about it and say the same to other owners’

That’s the only thing that makes sense to me because if it were truly about competition, these offer sheets would be happening all the time. They’re a great tool, as we’ve seen play out multiple times. They’re a great tool if you get the player, and they’re a great tool if you don’t get the player, because you weaken the team you targeted. If that wasn’t the case, then I think we’d see a lot more offer sheets.”

The Minnesota Wild and RFA Marco Rossi aren’t talking

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: League sources say that the Minnesota Wild haven’t spoken with Marco Rossi’s camp since early June. GM Bill Guerin said they want to re-sign the RFA forward. This could drag into the start of training camp.

Rossi is offer sheet eligible, but hasn’t signed one yet. Guerin has come out and said he would match and doesn’t see it as a threat. Rossi is aware that the Wild are thin at center and need him in the lineup.

He’s already turned down a five-year, $5 million per contract and is believed to be looking for a deal in the $6 to $7 million. Rossi doesn’t want to sign a short-term deal at a less than market value as they could then trade him. The Wild may not want to go long-term and over $6 million.

