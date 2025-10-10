NHL Rumors: There are a Few Teams Who’d be Interested in Martin Necas

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers eye Martin Necas if he’s made available?

The Fourth Period: Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland said that he’s spoken with the agent for Martin Necas about the Avs desire to extend the 26-year-old forward. Any deal is not close.

It’s not known what Necas could be looking for on his next contract, but it would likely be around $10 million a season if he has another solid season He put up 83 points in 79 games last season.

James Murphy of RG Media: An NHL scout would be surprised if Martin Necas finishes the season with the Colorado Avalanche, as he can’t see him re-signing with them.

Necas joins Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe as the top pending 2026 UFAs. Reports have the Los Angeles Kings and Kempe kind of close on an extension, but Necas and Paranin don’t appear to be close in their talks.

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Oilers, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, and Golden Knights

“I don’t see how the Avalanche make it happen with Necas,” the above source said. “They need to lock up Cale Makar next offseason, and even with the cap going up, where are they finding the money to give Necas? So now the real question to me is, will the Avalanche keep him as their own playoff rental at the trade deadline, or will he go to another team as a rental and sign an extension with them?”

Any Cale Makar extension can’t happen until July 1st, and wouldn’t kick in until 2027. He could be looking at upwards of $17 million a season.

The source said that if the Avalanche look to move Necas, the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers would be two teams to watch. Both showed some interest back when Necas was with the Hurricanes. The Anaheim Ducks could be a wild-card team. They have the prospects to offer up. The Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks are two teams that have the cap room to acquire him and the room to extend.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.