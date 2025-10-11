NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: There’s a lot of Emotion In the Montreal Canadiens, Lane Hutson Contract Talks

Mark Easson
2 Min Read
It seems like it should have been an easier negotiation, but emotions have been running high in the Montreal Canadiens, Lane Hutson contract talks.
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) skates during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Dreger doesn’t expect the Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson to get a deal done soon

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Montreal Canadiens, Lane Hutson contract extension situation. There is a lot of emotion there, and it makes sense to put things on hold right now.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dreger: “And in the meantime, they’ve got that Lane Hudson contract extension, which, unlike (Jack) Eichel and (Kyle) Connor and Connor McDavid, I wouldn’t expect that this one is going to get done anytime soon.”

Jeff O’Neill: “Why is that Dregs? That should be a layup, shouldn’t it, after what’s gone on the last few days? Isn’t that contract a lay-up for those guys to get him done?”

Dreger: “Well, I mean, what is that layup? Eight times 10 (O’Neill)? Because Noah Dobson’s nine and a half, right?”

NHL Rumors: Wild, Kempe, Tuch, and Necas

O’Neill: “Yeah. Well, that’s what he wants on paper, then that’s what you got to put on the paper.”

Dreger: “Yeah. I honestly, I think it’s been reported on well and fairly. There’s, there’s a lot of emotion in that negotiation. You know, the family is heavily involved. And I think that wisely, both sides have said, ‘Okay, let’s just, let’s just put on hold for now.’ Right?

Quartexx represents Lane Hudson has come in with a team approach. Now, it’s not just one agent. You know, Darren Farris is overseeing it. Ryan Barnes is involved. There might be a meeting with Ken Hughes, the GM, on Thursday in Detroit. So (Thursday) in Detroit. You haven’t officially made that so. But it’s, it’s a bit of a spicy meatball right now, as far as the overall look of this thing is. So I think they need to calm down.”

