NHL Rumors: There’s a lot of Emotion In the Montreal Canadiens, Lane Hutson Contract Talks

Dreger doesn’t expect the Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson to get a deal done soon

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Montreal Canadiens, Lane Hutson contract extension situation. There is a lot of emotion there, and it makes sense to put things on hold right now.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dreger: “And in the meantime, they’ve got that Lane Hudson contract extension, which, unlike (Jack) Eichel and (Kyle) Connor and Connor McDavid, I wouldn’t expect that this one is going to get done anytime soon.”

Jeff O’Neill: “Why is that Dregs? That should be a layup, shouldn’t it, after what’s gone on the last few days? Isn’t that contract a lay-up for those guys to get him done?”

Dreger: “Well, I mean, what is that layup? Eight times 10 (O’Neill)? Because Noah Dobson’s nine and a half, right?”

O’Neill: “Yeah. Well, that’s what he wants on paper, then that’s what you got to put on the paper.”

Dreger: “Yeah. I honestly, I think it’s been reported on well and fairly. There’s, there’s a lot of emotion in that negotiation. You know, the family is heavily involved. And I think that wisely, both sides have said, ‘Okay, let’s just, let’s just put on hold for now.’ Right?

Quartexx represents Lane Hudson has come in with a team approach. Now, it’s not just one agent. You know, Darren Farris is overseeing it. Ryan Barnes is involved. There might be a meeting with Ken Hughes, the GM, on Thursday in Detroit. So (Thursday) in Detroit. You haven’t officially made that so. But it’s, it’s a bit of a spicy meatball right now, as far as the overall look of this thing is. So I think they need to calm down.”

