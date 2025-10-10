NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Adrian Kempe, Alex Tuch, and Martin Necas

The Minnesota Wild may have overpaid Kirill Kaprizov, but there are no regrets; it’s better than the alternative, and they have some good deals already

TSN: Pierre LeBrun, who spoke with Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin after Jack Eichel signed for $13.5 million. Guerin said that each market is different, and that paying Kirill Kaprizov $17 million a season is better than having him leave after the and not able to replace him. LeBrun adds:

“Is that an overpay? In my estimation, yes. Probably in yours as well, Gino. But from the Minnesota Wild perspective, it’s a market that has a hard time attracting free agents on July 1.

They have absolutely no regret about giving Kaprizov $17 million a year, especially when you consider that their other core guys, like Matt Boldy at $7 million, Joel Eriksson Ek at $5.25 million, Brock Faber at $8.5 million, they’ve got some pretty decent contracts with their other core guys.”

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens

The latest on extension-eligible Adrian Kempe, Alex Tuch, and Martin Necas

TSN: So Jack Eichel and Kyle recently signed contract extensions, and those deal definitely affected Adrian Kempe and Alex Tuch negotiations, according to Pierre LeBrun.

The Los Angeles Kings and Kempe’s agent, J.P. Barry are having constant talks.

“What I will tell you is that I believe William Nylander’s contract, $11.5 million a year, has been introduced in that conversation, but I would also predict that now Kyle Connor’s $12 million a year will be part of that conversation, as well.

Whenever Kempe get done, I think we’re probably looking at $11-$12 million a year, somewhere in that ballpark. We’ll see if that happens.”

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Will Stars Have to Take Less?

Sources say that nothing is imminent with Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres, but talks are good. Could see him getting $10 million or more after consecutive 36-goal seasons.

Martin Necas is wanting to take things a little slower to see how things go, to get comfortable after only being with the team since close to the trade deadline last year. Believe that Necas at some point will give his agent the go ahead to get into more serious talks. thinks he’ll eventually re-sign with the Avs.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.