NHL Rumors: Tick-Tock Steven Stamkos and the Lightning … Teams are Waiting

Time running on Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning… Teams are waiting

TSN: Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston on the Tampa Bay Lightning pending UFA Steven Stamkos, and who might be interested if he goes to the open market.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Rishaug: “Pierre. Steven Stamkos is one of those players where it would make sense for him to go wire to wire with one team in his career, but sometimes it just doesn’t necessarily work out that way. What is the situation surrounding Steve Stamkos?P

LeBrun: “Well, status quo is the official update from, from Steven Stamkos’ people at Newport Sports. Within that I can tell you this, I mean, Tampa is going to have to change their offer and that still can happen between now and Monday.

In the meantime, there are a number of teams that are lining up hoping they can talk to Steven Stamkos and Don Meehan and his agent come Monday when the market opens.

Among those teams, I’m told is the Nashville Predators, who have serious interest in Steven Stamkos. They need an offensive upgrade for their team. And I believe that Barry Trotz the GM will want to be in that mix if Steven Stamkos goes to market.

Obviously, Steven Stamkos would like to remain in Tampa if possible.

Johnston: “Well, and there’s bigger offers among those other teams right now, just waiting to be tabled. And one I would keep an eye on is the Detroit Red Wings, who have freed up money with the Jake Wallman trade they made this week.

The belief is they’re one of the ones that are lining up to take a run at 91 if he hits the open market.”