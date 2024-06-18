NHL News: Blue Jackets, Jets, Lighting, and Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets fire Pascal Vincent

Columbus Blue Jackets: Statement from Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell after relieving Pascal Vincent of his coaching duties after a 27-43-12 record last season, his one season behind their bench.

“As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team’s best interest. On behalf of the organization I want to thank Pascal for his work ethic, professionalism and contributions during his three seasons with the Blue Jackets.”

The Winnipeg Jets hire two assistant coaches

Darren Dreger: The Winnipeg Jets have hired Davis Payne and Dean Chynoweth as assistant coaches.

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign Gabriel Fortier

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gabriel Fortier to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors with $150,000 guaranteed.

He’ll be a Group 6 UFA after next season.

Eduardo A. Encine: Fornier’s deal is two-way.

“Depth piece has 11 NHL games of experience, coming off 13-goal, 26-point season in his third full season with AHL Syracuse.”

The Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Adam Ginning

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have re-signed defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year contract extension with a cap hit of $787,5000. The first year is two-way and the second year is one-way.

Ginning played in 9 games with the Flyers and 58 game in Lehigh Valley.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2024-25: 775,000 NHL salary and $200,000 in the minors

2025-26: 800,000 salary (one-way)