NHL Rumors: Top 12 NHL RFAs

1. Evan Bouchard – RHD – Edmonton Oilers – Could he cost in the $10 million range? Has some defensive lapses, and his points dropped from 82 to 67 in the regular season. Having a good playoffs.

2. Luke Hughes – LHD – New Jersey Devils – Brock Faber’s eight-year deal at $8.5 million is a comparable. Do they try to bridge at a lower number, around $5 million? That could cost more later though.

3. Noah Dobson – RHD – New York Islanders – Has hit 60 assists and 70 points in a season, as a right-handed defenseman. Long-term deal could be eight-years at $8 million per.

4. Matthew Knies – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs – He wants to stay, and the Leafs want to keep the 22-year-old. They’ll look for a long-term deal.

5. Gabriel Vilardi – C/RW – Winnipeg Jets – A top-six forward and two years away from being a UFA. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff thinks they’ll be able to find common ground on a new deal.

6. JJ Peterka – C – Buffalo Sabres – He could be looking for a long-term deal at more than $7 million per season. A bridge deal might be easier to work out. Back-to-back 20-goal seasons.

7. K’Andre Miller – LHD – New York Rangers – Owed a $4.65 million qualifying offer and a longer-term deal could cost the Rangers in the $6 to $6.5 million range. The Rangers don’t have a lot of cap space to work with.

8. Lukas Dostal – G – Anaheim Ducks – Contract talks have started. The Ducks will likely continue to look to move John Gibson.

9. Morgan Geekie – C – Boston Bruins – The big forward put up 30 goals and had his first 50 point season. He did shoot 22% this year. GM Don Sweeney isn’t worried about re-signing him.

10. Marco Rossi – C – Minnesota Wild – Put up 60 points, and the Wild might be thinking a bridge deal, similar to Cole Perfetti’s two-year, $6.5 million. The Wild’s top priority will be a Kirill Kaprizov contract extension. They have a couple of centers – Danila Yurov and Riely Heidt – who are close. Rossi turned down an offer earlier in the season and has had his name in the rumor mill.

11. Mason McTavish – C – Anaheim Ducks – The Ducks have the cap space but do have to keep in mind the number of young players who will need contracts. Quinton Byfield’s five-year, $6.25 million could be a comparable.

12. Dmitri Voronkov – C – Columbus Blue Jackets – Hit 20 goals this past season and has been given a top-six opportunity. The Blue Jackets have cap space.

