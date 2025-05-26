NHL Rumors: Coaching Carousel – Kraken, Bruins, and Penguins

The coaching carousel is spinning in Seattle, Boston, and Pittsburgh

David Pagnotta: On The Latest on coaching carousel involving head coaches and assistant coaches. The Seattle Kraken, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins all have head coaching vacancies.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “All right. Well, one decision that has been made in Chicago is that Jeff Blashill is in as the new head coach. We’re hearing also, you reported, that Rangers coach Michael Peca is going to join him there in Chicago. Other vacancies, though, we’ve got Boston, we’ve got Pittsburgh, Seattle, to name a few. So what’s the tea there on the coaching carousel, as we call it in the National Hockey League?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, and the coaching carousel extends beyond the head coach position, because there’s a lot of teams right now, they’re looking at assistant positions as well. So we’ll see kind of what happens there.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

All of Chicago’s current, or assistants that were on contract this season are out. You mentioned Peca coming in. Believe under Sorenson will be joining the staff as well as an assistant, and I think they’re adding another individual who’s currently an assistant on another team to that fold as well.

Looks like Seattle is getting close to making a call on their side. Blashill was in the running there from the Kraken side of things. So they’re narrowing things down. And there has been some talk that we may see additional coaching changes in Seattle on the rest of the bench. So something to keep tabs on there with the Kraken

Both Pittsburgh and Boston are going through their search. Looks like that’s likely to happen, or a decision will likely be made next week at some point with respect to their search. But you know, Mitch Love is in the mix on both of those positions. Marco Sturm very high on Boston’s list as well. D.J. Smith is high on Pittsburgh list. And there are several other names that are out there as well – Kirk Mueller, Luke Richardson, Jay Woodcroft, and so on and so on. So, yeah, lot of lot of activity on that carousel.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.

NHL Rumors: Islanders, Penguins, Bruins, Kings, Ehlers, and Lafreniere