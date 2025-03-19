NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving when asked about Mitch Marner

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving when asked if they have will have any contract extension negotiations with Mitch Marner and his reps before the playoffs get underway.

“We’re going to focus on the ice. Any updates that we have business-wise, we’ll be sure to share them if and when (the time comes). As we all know, Mitch has had a terrific year and he’s a vital part of our team… he’s a big part we’re gonna try to accomplish the next 14 games and moving on beyond that. And that’s really where all of our focus is.”

There was the report that at the trade deadline that the Leafs approached Marner about a potential trade with the Carolina Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen. Treliving said after the deadline they want Marner here long-term and it’s not a distraction. Marner when asked about it said he had a feeling something might come up but he’s just focused on the Leafs.

The Minnesota Wild will have some cap space to work with on July 1st but they’ll be very careful

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The Minnesota Wild will see their dead cap space drop from almost $15 million down to $1.6 million next year from the Ryan Suter and Zach Parise 2021 buyouts.

Heading into the trade deadline, they needed to have the cap space to activate Kirill Kaprizov from LTIR before the end of the regular season. Injuries and lack of space haven’t been easy for them.

Though they’ll have some extensions to take into consideration (Brock Faber eight years at $8.5 million per) and Kaprizov is due the following year. He’s eligible to sign an extension after July 1st. Marco Rossi is a pending RFA.

The Wild will still have some salary cap space to work with but will need to be careful.

“You have to be very careful because July 1 can be a day of mistakes,” Guerin said. “If we can hold ourselves accountable, continue to operate the way we’ve operated but just have more flexibility, we will hopefully make good decisions and right ones. But it’s going to be a time where organizationally we make a step.”

