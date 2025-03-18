NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen, and Five Potential Destinations for Mitch Marner

The Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen weren’t far off in money. Quick hits on the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes

Nick Kypreos of The Star: The rumored difference between the Colorado Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen before he was dealt was believed to have been $500,000.

Loyalty between teams and players seems to be at a low. Mitch Marner says he wants to stay in Toronto, but should/will his hometown loyalty be enough? He was asked if he would waive his no-movement clause to go to Carolina. He won’t negotiate with the Leafs, either.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a strong offer to the New York Islanders at the deadline for Brock Nelson.

The Maple Leafs were interested Brad Marchand but he was only willing to waive for the Florida Panthers.

The Carolina Hurricanes were given permission by the Colorado Avalanche to speak with Mikko Rantanen reps weeks before the trade was finalized, and “At that time, Rantanen made it clear to everyone involved he had no interest in going or signing a long-term contract with the Hurricanes and was solely focused on re-signing with the Avalanche. And with that information, Carolina still traded for him.

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: A look at five potential free agent destinations for Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Mitch Marner. The Maple Leafs are still the likeliest option at this point.

Maple Leafs – Could cost in the $12 to $13 million range. If Marner doesn’t have a good playoff and the Leafs bow out earlier, fans won’t be happy. If he leaves, he’s not easy to replace.

Utah Hockey Club – A young team on the rise they have they could looking for someone to help put them over the top. Marner may seek out a quieter market.

Pittsburgh Penguins – They’ve got the cap space to add another big name and there’s the familiarity with GM Kyle Dubas. The Penguins will miss the playoffs again and their lineup has holes.

Buffalo Sabres – Marner would still be close to home and the team does have some talented players.

Carolina Hurricanes – They asked about him at the trade deadline and he could be a nice hit there. The Hurricanes could use a game-breaker.

