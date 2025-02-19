NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the St. Louis Blues

Likely no buyouts for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a John Tavares comp

James Mirtle of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t think any of Max Domi, Ryan Reaves or David Kampf are buyout candidates for the Leafs. Reaves would carry a cap hit of $450,000 for two seasons but putting on waivers would clear the salary for one year, or be $200,000 in the minors. Domi and Kampf have signing bonuses. Kampf would be $1.68 million for two years, then two yeas of $358,000. Domi would save $1 million for three years but then add $500,000 for another three. Domi and Kampf have partial no-trades.

John Tavares will likely re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs for two to four years. He’ll be 35-years-old in the fall. A comparable could be Joe Pavelski‘s three-year, $7 million per contract with the Dallas Stars in 2019.

Trading Brayden Schenn would make sense if the St. Louis Blues want to alter their core

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong noted last month that things haven’t really changed under the Blues core. That core likely includes Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington.

The Blues would likely have to add something to move Faulk’s contract. Not sure how much interest Binnington would get and the return may not be as much as his value to the Blues. Parayko, Thomas, Kyrou and maybe Buchnevich have a lot of value but what can teams offer right now?

Schenn has three years left at $6.5 million, is already 33 years old, and is the captain. Trading Schenn would definitely alter the core. He has a full no-trade now but a 15-team no-trade this summer. If you want to change the core, moving Schenn would make sense.

Darren Dreger said it would take a ‘mammoth’ offer for the Blues to trade Schenn. With his contract going until he’s 36, might scare some. thinks if they could get a first-round pick for Schenn, they would move him. Would the Blues retain salary?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team has heard linked to Schenn.

