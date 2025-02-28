NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Who is Interested in Jake Evans and Joel Armia

Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Robertson is available

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Luke Fox on if the Toronto Maple Leafs could trade forward Nick Robertson before the NHL trade deadline: “It doesn’t matter how many goals Nick Robertson scores in the net before March 7th… He’s available.”

A John Tavares extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs isn’t a top priority right now

TSN: Chris Johnston said it doesn’t seem like the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares will get an extension done before the trade deadline, but they’ve talked enough during the season that they know where each side sits.

“They’re content to let things play out. They’re aware that John Tavares wants to be a long-term member of their team. He wants to remain in Toronto. All those things can still be worked out in the future but right now it doesn’t appear or sound as though that’s a front-burner priority so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him remain without a contract for next season, beyond the deadline. ”

Teams that have some interest in Jake Evans and Joel Armia

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Montreal Canadiens and Jake Evans haven’t been able to close the gap in contract talks, the Canadiens are talking to teams, and he’ll likely be traded.

The Canadiens have told teams that they don’t have to trade Evans or Joel Armia and are reminding teams they have lots of draft picks.

Among the teams believed to have inquired about Evans and/or Armia are the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, and Minnesota Wild.

Darren Dreger adds that the Jets interest in Armia makes sense, and he’s a former Jet. The Jets are looking to add depth. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has made calls on bigger pieces, but the trade market isn’t defined yet. Could see the Jets adding depth over a bigger piece, and adding a forward and maybe a defenseman.

