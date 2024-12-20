NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and the Boston Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs may ask Mitch Marner what he’s looking for in the new year

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs management has done a good job quieting the noise surround pending unrestricted free agent forward Mitch Marner, and allowing him to focus on playing according to Darren Dreger. The sides have been in communication and that could intensify in the new year.

“But as we flipped the calendar, Gino, into 2025, even though I know there’s regular communication between the agent Darren Ferris and Brad Treliving, I would think that the Maple Leafs are going to need some direction, maybe definition on exactly what the Marner camp is looking for. But they’re not there yet. It’s just playing nice with one another in allowing Marner to remain focused on being the best that he can be, which ultimately turns into the Maple Leafs being a better team.”

NHL Rumors: Could Term be More of a Concern for the Maple Leafs than Money for Tavares?

The Buffalo Sabres are willing to do something big

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is willing to do something big and teams are circling.

“But what’s the definition of a top player? That’s what teams are calling on. They’re looking to take advantage of the Sabres and their situation, but they want Buffalo’s top players. They’re willing to give decent players, but they haven’t agreed on what the definition of the return of a top player is. So he’ll keep pushing in Buffalo.”

NHL Rumors: Could the Ottawa Senators Being Look to Add?

The Boston Bruins will have to make a decision on Trent Frederic

TSN: Boston Bruins pending UFA forward Trent Frederic is getting trade interest from around the league according to Darren Dreger, and the Bruins will have to weigh the cost of extending verses the return he would get in a trade.

“Well, we’re a long way away from March 7, the trade deadline. There has to be a negotiation to extend. His market as an unrestricted free agent would be second tier, but it would still be relatively high. So Don Sweeney, the GM of the Bruins, is going to balance what the return might be via trade between now and the deadline, versus the cost of extending a piece like Trent Frederic.”