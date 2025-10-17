NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and the New Jersey Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a top-six forward, but they’ll need to get creative

TSN: Pierre LeBrun spoke with Toronto Maple Leafs (MLSE CEO and president), Keith Pelley.

“One of the things that Pelley said is that it’s “go time,” especially with the cap going up. If you read between the lines there, he’s saying that Treliving has the full green light to take a swing here before the March 6 trade deadline this season.

Which isn’t surprising – Treliving has talked openly himself about hoping to upgrade with a top-six forward if he can between now and the deadline, and also the fact that the Leafs are deep in their window here.”

The Leafs will have to be creative if they want to add a big piece, considering they don’t have a first-round pick in the next two years.

Longer-term the Ottawa Senators could look to add

TSN: The Ottawa Senators aren’t going to be able to replace Brady Tkachuk over the next six to eight weeks that he’s out, but longer-term, they could look to do something, according to Darren Dreger. Drake Batherson just returned from injury, and they’ll give Arthur Kaliyev an extended look, but…

“But again, you’re not replacing Brady Tkachuk. What the Ottawa Senators need is the chemistry that they believe that they have within the group amplified in the regular season. They need better execution, and yeah, longer-term, I think you could see Steve Staois, the general manager, look for and perhaps add something bigger.”

There remains a gap between the New Jersey Devils and Jacob Markstrom

TSN: Darren Dreger said the New Jersey Devils and Jacob Markstrom have exchanged some contract extension ideas, and negotiations will continue in the near future.

“There is a mutual interest between the veteran goaltender and the New Jersey Devils to get something done. I’m told the Devils absolutely love Jacob Markstrom, he’s great in the room. But there is a negotiation that still has to take place here and with everything, there’s always a gap. So until that gap closes, the deal isn’t done.

