NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets – Nikolaj Ehlers and the Need for a Second-Line Center

Should a second-line center take priority over re-signing Nikolaj Ehlers

TSN: Martin Biron on the Jay Onrait show on if pending UFA Nikolaj Ehlers will be back with the Winnipeg Jets or should they focus on another area of need.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Onrait: “Number four on that list was Nick Ehlers, the Winnipeg Jets. We heard Jets GM, Kevin Cheveldayoff, say on the show a couple of weeks ago, Marty, that he is very interested in bringing Ehlers back and making Ehlers a Jet for life.

But since that time, we haven’t heard much from either side, either the Jets or Ehlers. If you are Cheveldayoff, do you want to lock up Nik Ehlers to a long-term deal?

Biron: “Well, I think if you’re the Jets and Kevin Cheveldayoff, that’s what you got to say. Nik Ehlers has been fantastic for the Jets. But when I look at the numbers, and the reality is, is that you have Gab Vilardi, an RFA, you’re going to have to give him a contract. You have (Dylan) Samberg on defense. You got to give him a contract. You got Morgan Barron an RFA as well.

So those three guys will probably eat about $10 to $12 million in the so, like $20 or so million you have of cap space. And the number one priority in Winnipeg is a number two center, like a second-line center that’s probably going to cost you Nik Ehlers money.

Like, I think Ehlers is going to be somewhere around the $8 million on a six-year deal, seven-year deal, either in Winnipeg or somewhere else. But if you really want to make sure that the Jets have what it takes, which is a second-line center, unfortunately, you won’t have the money for Nik Ehlers.

You would have to make sure you trade other pieces to make that space for Nik Ehlers, and I do feel that the Jets have the pieces to come in and fill in the Nik Ehlers spot as a winger in the top two lines. So, focus on the second line center. That’s the money that you probably would give to Nick Ehlers, but that is a much higher priority, the second-line center than Nik Ehlers is for the Winnipeg Jets.”

