NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and Mitch Marner

The latest on Mitch Marner, and the sign-and-trade rumors between the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights

Nick Alberga: “Things can change, but at this point, it seems like the likeliest scenario to play out is Marner goes to market and chooses Vegas. Tomorrow should be fascinating.”

TSN: Darren Dreger on the latest with pending UFA forward Mitch Marner, and the sign-and-trade speculation between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

Host: “And of all the pending unrestricted free agents this summer, Mitch Marner is number one on TSN, top UFA list. There’s been a ton of speculation daily for months. What’s the latest?”

Dreger: “Well, on Saturday, we reported that talks were ongoing between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Toronto Maple Leafs about the possibility of trading Mitch Marner’s rights to the Vegas Golden Knights, or perhaps a sign and trade if you really want to get technical of that.

Both general managers, Kelly McCrimmon and Brad Trevilling, obviously, are trying to piece together their rosters with draft weekend, they had other stuff going on. So that’s currently where we’re at. Ongoing talks between Vegas and the Maple Leafs.

And there’s no guarantee that they’re going to get something done. I expect they will, but there’s no guarantee before Tuesday and July 1st.

But it’s important to note here, Blake, that the Vegas Golden Knights’ interest in Mitch Marner has dated back to, I would say in advance of a year. At least two times, McCrimmon and the Vegas Golden Knights have tried to trade for Mitch Marner.

So the fact that they have interest in this pending unrestricted free agent and try and get the jump on free agency, shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Nick Alberga: “Hague to Toronto never made sense. Not sure how they would’ve fit this type of contract in. Curious to see what this means for the Roy/Marner sign and trade scenario.”

James Mirtle: “I don’t believe this necessarily impacts a potential Leafs-VGK deal, fwiw. Hague has been on block for while.”

