NHL Rumors

NHL News: Tampering Penalties, Unconditional Waivers, Iginla, Rathborn, and Burying Thresholds

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
A look at the potential tampering penalties. Conor Sheary to mutually terminate his contract. The burying of a contract threshold is going up.
Mar 24, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Conor Sheary (73) passes from Anaheim Ducks center Ben Meyers (39) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Potential Tampering Penalties

Two on unconditional waivers

Chris Johnston: The Seattle Kraken placed forward Joe Veleno, and the Tampa Bay Lightning placed Conor Sheary on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying them out.

Puck Pedia: Sheary’s contract is going to be mutually terminated. He had a year left at a $2 million cap hit and a $1.5 million salary.

Elliotte Friedman: “Sheary had one more year at a $2M AAV, but couldn’t get one roster due to TB cap problems. He asked to terminate to get a chance to be in NHL.”

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Marner, and Tampering

Tij Iginla had double hip surgery, at development camp in a no-contact jersey

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla said that he had double hip surgery. He expects to be fully skating and taking contact in a month or so.

Cole Bagley: Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong said that Tij Iginla will be at their development camp and in a no-contact jersey. He won’t take part in all of the drills.

The burying of a contract threshold is going up

Puck Pedia: “The burying threshold (how much cap space can be saved by sending someone down) will increase as follows (assuming no changes to the calc):

Current: $1.15 million
2026-27: $1.225 million
2027-28: $1.275 million
2028-29: $1.325 million
2029-30: $1.375 million

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ehlers, Marchand, Kyrou, and the Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres re-sign Jack Rathbone

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed Group 6 UFA defenseman Jack Rathbone to a two-year contract with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $525,000 in the minors with $550,000 guaranteed.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

Offer Sheet Compensation

<$1.54M no comp
$1.54M – $2.34M: 3rd
$2.34M – $4.68M: 2nd
$4.68M – $7.02M: 1st, 3rd
$7.02M – $9.36M: 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$9.36M – $11.7M: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$11.7M+: 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st,

2024-25 Critical Dates

June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency