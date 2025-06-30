NHL News: Tampering Penalties, Unconditional Waivers, Iginla, Rathborn, and Burying Thresholds

Potential Tampering Penalties

Reminder of potential penalties for tampering as a report from @FriedgeHNIC comes out of #Leafs possibly filing for tampering against #VegasBorn if VGK signs Mitch Marner on July 1st. Friedman this A.M. – “GMs think the NHL is ITCHING to make an example out of someone.” pic.twitter.com/KRoSInlDnQ — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 29, 2025

Two on unconditional waivers

Chris Johnston: The Seattle Kraken placed forward Joe Veleno, and the Tampa Bay Lightning placed Conor Sheary on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying them out.

Puck Pedia: Sheary’s contract is going to be mutually terminated. He had a year left at a $2 million cap hit and a $1.5 million salary.

Elliotte Friedman: “Sheary had one more year at a $2M AAV, but couldn’t get one roster due to TB cap problems. He asked to terminate to get a chance to be in NHL.”

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Marner, and Tampering

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla said that he had double hip surgery. He expects to be fully skating and taking contact in a month or so.

Cole Bagley: Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong said that Tij Iginla will be at their development camp and in a no-contact jersey. He won’t take part in all of the drills.

The burying of a contract threshold is going up

Puck Pedia: “The burying threshold (how much cap space can be saved by sending someone down) will increase as follows (assuming no changes to the calc):

Current: $1.15 million

2026-27: $1.225 million

2027-28: $1.275 million

2028-29: $1.325 million

2029-30: $1.375 million

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ehlers, Marchand, Kyrou, and the Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres re-sign Jack Rathbone

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed Group 6 UFA defenseman Jack Rathbone to a two-year contract with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $525,000 in the minors with $550,000 guaranteed.