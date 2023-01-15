NHL Rumors: Trade Deadline Droppers And Ivan Provorov

Harman Dayal of The Atlantic: The NHL Trade Deadline is still about seven weeks away. What may surprise some general managers is those players who have fallen out of favor. These are guys who have fallen a bit under the radar.

It was obvious something had been off with Anthony Mantha for some time. Earlier in the week, he was a healthy scratch and the Washington Capitals forward just has not played well. The 23 points in 42 games is not bad, but Mantha is inconsistent while not using his size often enough. Combine that with defensive lapses and a $5.7 million AAV and ouch!

Kevin Hayes plays great offensively, but defensively plays like J.T. Miller. For John Tortorella, that is a huge problem. The Philadelphia Flyers know this is likely more a summer trade, but they may consider some offers sooner rather than later.

Conor Garland and Kasperi Kapanen provide much disappointment too. Both average right about a point every other game. That falls below expectations. Worse, the two players make a decent amount of money ($4.9 and $3.2 million respectively). Vancouver and Pittsburgh weigh their options, but so far the asking price may need some sweetening.

Tyler Myers is not much better here. The defenseman regressed awfully early this season and has not recovered. His base salary is $1 million so once the bonuses are paid, he could be moved.

Finally, players like Dante Fabbro and Sean Walker are among notables who might find new addresses. However, the same problem exists. Teams are hamstrung by the salary cap. Both may stay because of the dollars.

Some Ivan Provorov Rumor Talk

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Now, the Philadelphia Flyers may get some calls for Ivan Provorov. His comments and his relationship with the team are strained to say the least. Provorov’s play has been underwhelming to be kind. He prefers to be on a team with more skill that plays with greater pace.

A mutual divorce feels inevitable. The player’s power-play production looks to be more of a fluke while his defensive game has suffered immensely. His metrics peg him as a good top-four defender, not a top do-it-all defenseman.

The $6.75 million AAV for two more years is significant. Does a team bite on the blueliner?