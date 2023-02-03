NHL Rumors: Trade options for the Avs, and trade candidates for the Blues

Some trade options for the Colorado Avalanche

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: The Colorado Avalanche could be looking to add some forward help before the deadline, and maybe a depth defenseman.

The big-swing center

Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – $7.5 million cap hit – pending UFA – O’Reilly hopes to remain in St. Louis and may not get moved, but the Blues are sellers. The Avs have been hesitant to pay a high price for rentals over 30 years old.

Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks – $10.5 million cap hit – pending UFA – Will Toews want to be traded? The Avs may need to get another team involved to retain salary. Patrick Kane would cost more and not be a positional fit, but the Avs are not afraid to explore different ideas.

Notable forwards

Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – $6.375 million – pending UFA – He’s been out for almost two months and would be an injury concern.

James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers – $7 million – pending UFA – Not a center but could add scoring to their top-six.

Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – $3 million – pending UFA – Could be a middle-six option.

Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings – $4.75 million – pending UFA – Injuries this season has limited him to 17 games – only one goal and four assists. 62 point in 68 games last year.

Depth defensemen

Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks – $850,000 – pending UFA – Acquisition cost may be to high for the right-handed defenseman on that contract.

Jack Johnson – Chicago Blackhawks – $950,000 – pending UFA – Wouldn’t cost much and are familiar with him.

The St. Louis Blues have some forwards who could be on the move

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues hit the All-Star break/bye week on a five-game losing skid, but that doesn’t mean Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko will be traded by the time their season resumes on February 11th.

O’Reilly will have his foot looked at by doctors this week to see if he can start skating soon. Tarasenko has a no-trade clause and can take his time on where he wants to go. Could the Blues get a better return now or closer to the deadline?

Blues ownership probably doesn’t want to pay Craig Burebe over $7 million over the next two and half years to not coach.

NHL Rumors: Five teams who should/could have interest in Ryan O’Reilly

O’Reilly said there has been some contract talks with the Blues, so him signing an extension can’t be ruled out. If they trade O’Reilly, they could get a player, draft pick and prospect but at a lesser value than what the Vancouver Canucks got for Bo Horvat.

Since Tarasenko is a winger and not a center, their trade value tends to be lower.

Forwards Ivan Barbashev and Noel Acciari will draw some interest.