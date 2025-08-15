NHL Rumors: Brady Tkachuk Will be with the Ottawa Senators Long-Term

Brady Tkachuk is Staying with the Ottawa Senators Long Term

Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com, Full Press Hockey and RG Media joined TSN Radio in Montreal on Wednesday and was asked about Brady Tkachuk being with the Ottawa Senators long-term.

Host: “Just to keep the Ottawa theme here for a second, Jim, just the fact that they secured it seems like 11 acres a little bit closer to in and around the downtown core. I would imagine that is good for that fan base. I don’t want to pick on that fan base. I think it’s very important to have NHL teams in Canadian cities. So I’m very happy with this news.

But also from a maybe just looking down the road here, like Brady Tkachuk this time last year, we’re having 1,000 discussions about whether or not he is going to be part of the Senators going forward. Teams like the New York Rangers somehow got into the conversation. But some good news here downtown ballpark, I guess. And you’re thinking that Brady Tkachuk long-term is something that will happen with the Ottawa Senators?”

Jim Biringer: “Yeah, I think so. I mean, personally, I’ve been on that train going back to last offseason. I had talked to people in Ottawa, and they said to me, No, he’s not going anywhere. Don’t believe the hype around it. And then, when the Rangers were making those moves in December, again, his name came up. He was linked. And again, I was told he’s not leaving. And he finally came out and said, ‘Yeah, I’m not leaving.’ He wants to be there for the long term. He wants to see it through.

I think it’s different situation, even, as their dad talked about when they got on the EA cover for NHL 26. Matthew’s situation in Calgary was kind of different then Brady’s situation in Ottawa. And now he’s in Florida, and everybody’s like, well, Matthew left Calgary, so that means Brady’s leaving to go to an American city. Not the case for the captain. Everything goes through Brady Tkachuk and how that team plays. They got a taste of the playoffs last year. Even said it.

They got to get back there to experience it again. And I don’t see him leaving. I think he’s going to be there long term. I believe in that, and I think that core believes in him as their leader, and they’re following his lead, so I don’t expect Brady to leave. And them having a downtown arena is going to be so huge that fan base too, because it’s going to be an easier travel to watch their Senators play.”

NHLRumors.com Note: It feels like this will be a never-ending story for the Senators. However, much of this discussion is outside of Ottawa. However, making the playoffs was huge last year for Tkacuk and the Senators. If they had missed again, the speculation would have ramped up even more despite many people reporting he was not going anywhere. Brady Tkachuk has unfinished business with the Ottawa Senators.

