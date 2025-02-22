NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, and the St. Louis Blues

The Utah Hockey Club’s trade deadline plans are….

Craig Morgan of NHL.com: Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong when asked what their plan is heading into the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

“Well, we’re still in the fight. We made a lot of our trades, more or less in the summer or in the fall, so our team is built to some degree. We’ve got to see what they can do, but I’ll probably have more to comment on as we come up to the deadline and see where we’re at. It’s a grind right now, but it’s a good grind. This is exactly where we want to be.”

Utah’s head coach Andre Tourigny said he’s not concerned about it and focusing on winning games right now, but adds:

“But if we come out of the break and we win our games and we’re in by the trade deadline, or we’re two points out, what do you think will happen? I know. The fans know. The reporters know. The GM knows. The owner knows. And it’s like that on every team in the league. We just need to put our foot in the door, and then we know what will happen.”

St. Louis Blues trade tiers

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade triers for the St. Louis Blues heading into the trade deadline.

Untouchables … I think – Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg.

Does it help to move them? Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn, Jake Neighbours, Jordan Binnington, and Joel Hofer.

Part of the future, but in the right deal … Zack Bolduc, Alexey Toropchenko, and Tyler Tucker.

It would make sense – Justin Faulk, and Ryan Suter.

Worth more than the return – Cam Fowler, and Radek Faksa.

Won’t move the needle – Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph, Nathan Walker, and Oskar Sundqvist.

Not an option – Nick Leddy and Torey Krug.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.