NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, and the Vancouver Canucks

“It’s about spending money properly” for the Utah Hockey Club

Craig Morgan of NHL.com: Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong said that ownership will spend money but they aren’t going to spend it just to spend it. They don’t want to screw their future cap situation.

“I just want to make sure that everybody knows that if we spend all the money this year, that means we’re tied into it for the next how many years and then we don’t have any options to finish off the team when it’s time. It’s about spending money properly.”

The Vancouver Canucks have decisions to make on five pending UFAs

Thomas Drance and Hrman Dayal of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks continue to push for a playoff spot. They’ve rebuilt their blue line but have struggled to score up front.

They’ll need to make some decisions on pending UFAs Brock Boeser, Kevin Lankinen, Pius Suter, Derek Forbort, and Noah Juulsen.

Brock Boeser will soon be 28 years old and it seems like a no-brainer that he should be extended at the right price. The Canucks need more wingers like Boeser. If he goes to the open market, he’ll get plenty of interest. The Canucks may not want to go seven or eight years in the $8-9 million range. If they move on from Boeser, they’ll need to find his replacement, as well as a top-six center.

Updated: Re-signed today for five years at a $4.5 million cap hit – The 29-year-old Kevin Lankinen is the main reason the Canucks are still in the race. Thatcher Demko hasn’t been healthy and Lankinen has stepped up. His trade value may never be higher, especially with a $875,000 cap hit. It might be tempting but unlikely that he’s moved and he could get an extension.

Pius Suter has been an effective middle-six forward for the Canucks. Comps could put him in the $3-3.5 million range. They’re likely not to get a ‘real asset’ given he may be too small, not physical, and can struggle in the face-off circle to fit into a contender’s bottom-six.

Derek Forbort – He’s a solid depth defenseman and is down the Canucks depth chart. The Canucks are shopping Carson Soucy, so that may move him up a spot. Has an injury history and is unlikely to be re-signed.

Noah Juulsen – Kills penalties but makes mistakes at even strength. Has size and is a low-maintenance depth defenseman. May land the Canucks a late-round pick if they decide to move him.

