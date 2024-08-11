NHL Rumors: van Riemsdyk, Shattenkirk, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Washington Capitals

Will James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Shattenkirk need to sign PTOs?

Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now: A pair of 35-year-olds, forward James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, remained unsigned.

van Riemsdyk had been on a one-year, $1 million deal and put up 11 goals and 27 assists for the Boston Bruins last season. Shattenkirk played on a $1.05 million deal and played in 61 games.

It’s a bit surprising they remain unsigned but plenty of teams don’t have the cap room. They might have to sign PTOs to get into someone’s training camp.

The Blue Jackets are getting close with an RFA

Aaron Portzline: It is sounding like the Columbus Blue Jackets and RFA forward Cole Sillinger are getting close to a two-year deal.

Things quiet across the NHL and Patrik Laine trade talks

Aaron Portzline: Getting the sense that trade talks involving Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine don’t have much traction at this time. That can always change with one phone call.

Patrik Laine doesn’t make sense for the Washington Capitals at this time

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals have added some offense this offseason in Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jakob Chychrun, but some are wondering if they look to add more, mainly Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine.

Given the Capitals’ current cap situation and the uncertainty of T.J. Oshie‘s status for this season, it may not make sense for the Capitals to take on his $8.7 million cap hit. Sure the Blue Jackets could retain some salary but the Caps don’t have a lot to work with.

They expect to know more about Oshie’s status closer to the start of training camp, so it would be smart to hold off on the Laine trade talk for now. Connor McMichael could be moving from center to wing this year given the number of centers they have, which then adds more wingers to the mix. Oshie to the LTIR is the only way (aside from an injury) a winger spot opens up.