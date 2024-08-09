NHL Rumors: Oscar Klefbom Retires, and Jani Hakanpaa in a Stars Jersey?

Oscar Klefbom retires from the NHL

Jim Matheson: 31-year-old defenseman Oscar Klefbom retires from the NHL. He last played four years ago because of shoulder issues. During his final season in 2019-20, he averaged around 25.5 minutes.

TSN: Klefbom through Google Translate from a Hockey Sverige interview.

“It is as it is. I wasn’t quite done with hockey as a sport. But now it’s over. I am very happy with my career. I’m just grateful that I got the chance to play as many games as I did – even though it was as an injury. I gained a lot of trust, got to take part in a fantastic journey.

“There are really two sides to the coin – because although I am grateful, I would have liked to be here today. On the ice. As a player.”

DFO Fantasy: Klefbom played seven seasons with the Oilers, with the last being the 2019-20 season.

In 378 career games, he scored 34 goals and added 122 assists.

It’s not a big deal that Jani Hakanpaa was wearing a Dallas Stars jersey

The Leafs Nation: Jani Hakanpaa was at a charity golf event and was wearing a Dallas Stars jersey and not a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.

Nick Alberga: “Hakanpaa was at this charity golf tournament in his native Finland, and he was rocking a Dallas Stars jersey, like, what’s going on here?

Host: “Old school one too?

Jay Rosehill: “Yeah, I don’t know, it’s not a big deal kind of be made of it, but to me, it doesn’t, doesn’t, doesn’t give anything. It doesn’t say anything. Doesn’t change Anything. Doesn’t provide anything new to us because he’s not signed officially with the Toronto Maple Leafs. We know that.

As far as what’s going on with it, up in the air still. If you haven’t signed with Toronto Maple Leafs, then you’re not going to wear their jersey at a charity event. You’re going to wear your most recent teams jersey, which makes sense. I don’t think it takes anything away or garners any extra information on that situation.

I would be interested, however, to know if he was playing golf at the charity thing. You got a bunged up knee so bad that you can’t even get the doctors to figure out if you can be cleared or not. See, we’ll see, I’ll find out if he’s been playing actually or not because I could lead to some health, health determinations on where he’s at. But, again, no, no new news. If you ask me, judged by that picture.