NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and an Offseason NHL Trade Watch List

The Vancouver Canucks continue to talk to Jack Roslovic, but is he really a second line option?
Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks continue to talk with UFA forward Jack Roslovic. Not sure how it will end up.
Patrick Johnston of The Province: The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a second-line center option. They’ve been linked to Jack Roslovic, but is he good enough for the second line? He’s averaged 40 points over 82 games over his career.
Filip Chytil is their current second-line center, but he has a concussion history.
There is also an interest in Anaheim Ducks RFA Mason McTavish, but he would cost a lot, possibly more than the Canucks are able to afford.
2025 offseason NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A ranking of players who could still be traded this offseason and the teams they’ve reportedly been linked to.
1. Bowen Byram – LHD – Buffalo Sabres
Teams linked to: Vancouver, Philadelphia, NY Rangers, Columbus, Calgary, Boston, Anaheim, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Vegas
2. Erik Karlsson, RD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams linked to: Florida, Dallas, Carolina
3. Rasmus Andersson, RD – Calgary Flames
Teams linked to: Ottawa, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Vegas
4. Marco Rossi, C – Minnesota Wild
Teams linked to: Philadelphia, Montreal, Vancouver, Nashville, Calgary, Buffalo
5. Bryan Rust, RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams linked to: Buffalo, Toronto, Columbus
6. Rickard Rakell, RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams linked to: Los Angeles, Seattle, Ottawa, Chicago
7. Yegor Chinakhov LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
8. Calle Jarnkrok, F – Toronto Maple Leafs
9. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks
Teams linked to: Colorado, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Calgary
10. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders
Teams linked to: Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston, Minnesota
11. Jordan Kyrou, RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams linked to: NY Islanders, Buffalo, Montreal, Columbus
12. Mattias Samuelsson, LD/RD – Buffalo Sabres
13. Connor Murphy, RD – Chicago Blackhawks
14. Mason McTavish, C – Anaheim Ducks
Teams linked to: Buffalo, Montreal, Calgary, Philadelphia
15. Evan Rodrigues, RW/C – Florida Panthers
Teams linked to: Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota
16. Pavel Zacha, C – Boston Bruins
Teams linked to: Vancouver, Utah
17. David Kampf, C – Toronto Maple Leafs
18. Nick Robertson, LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
19. Jamie Oleksiak, LD – Seattle Kraken
20. Jared McCann, LW – Seattle Kraken
Teams linked to: Vancouver, Ottawa, NY Rangers
21. Noel Acciari, RW/C – Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Josh Anderson, RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens
23. Lukas Reichel, LW – Chicago Blackhawks
24. Dmitri Voronkov, C/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams linked to: NY Islanders, Buffalo
25. Morgan Rielly, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs
