NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and Some May Need Convincing

The Carolina Hurricanes seem confident they can extend Mikko Rantanen

NHL Network: Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky last week when asked if they’ll be able to re-sign Mikko Rantanen.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kevin Weekes: “What’s the latest now you’ve got him? Raleigh’s a great place to live and play. Played there. Understand the entire marketplace. Now, where does it stand? Would you guys be actively trying to sign Rantanen, or is that a conversation that will evolve over time?

Tulsky: “Yeah, I mean, of course we would love to get it done. We’re talking to him and his agent. You know, realistically, he needs a little bit of time, right? He’s, he’s played in one place his whole career. He doesn’t, his first day in Raleigh, right? So time to get to know us, get to know the city, get to know the coach.

But you’re right. We have a lot to offer. We have a good team. We have a good place to play, and we’re confident that as he gets to know that he’s going to feel comfortable and we’ll find a way to get this done.”

Four names are off trade boards already, and some teams may need to be convinced to move players

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: The Four Nations Face-off starts in a week, and there’s already been several notable trades over the past few days. J.T. Miller, Marcus Pettersson, Mikael Granlund, and Cody Ceci are now off the board.

Will the Columbus Blue Jackets hold onto Ivan Provorov as they hold a wild-card spot? Will someone offer up enough to convince the Chicago Blackhawks to retain some money on Seth Jones? Rasmus Ristolainen is a right-handed Dman that will interest teams.

Trevor Zegras is back in the lineup and will be back in the rumor mill. Will teams start calling the Boston Bruins, and will they entertain trading Brad Marchand?

