NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Bo Horvat as the trade deadline draws near

Donnie & Dhali: John Shannon last week on the Bo Horvat and the Vancouver Canucks as the trade deadline draws closer.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “John, the trade deadline is less than two months away and I got a feeling there could be some firewards in Vancouver, starting with Bo Horvat.”

Don Taylor: “That’s not a good start to this question Rick.”

Dhaliwal: “Well it is because I’m going to ask John, what’s your guy saying? Does he get traded or can they find a way to re-sign him? Which is going to be tough.

Shannon: “Well everybody I talk to thinks he’s getting traded. That’s the bottom line, and that becomes making sure that you can get enough quality in return.

In order to do that, I don’t know how they can just do that without allowing a team to try to talk to Horvat beforehand in order to get an extension in place, right?

Just a rental will not get you that much unless you have a team that thinks they’re that close to winning the Stanley Cup. And at this point, I don’t know who that would be. Perhaps we will know by the first week in March.

But at the same time, Bo’s not the only one in the National Hockey League that’s going to be put through this ringer between now and the trade deadline. There are going to be four or five other players that we’re going to be talking about, saying ‘is he going to be moved and what will the price be.’

And you have to wonder if one gets moved, the domino effect of all the others, and the effect on the price at that point. That’s going to be the real challenge. I mean, if you tell me that Bo is going to get moved, is he going to get moved before Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews?

Because in the end it’s really dictated by not what the Canucks or Blackhawks want, is what the team who’s making the deal needs in order to win, and that becomes the real challenge to read those tea leaves.”