NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Luke Schenn, Bo Horvat and Rick Tocchet

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the latest Vancouver Canucks players who could be on the move.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron McLean: “Let’s get to (Rick) Tocchet in a minute. First of all, all the names and what might be happing with (Luke) Schenn, (Bo) Horvat, (Brock) Boeser, (Andre) Kuzmenko. Where do you want to start?

Friedman: “I’ll start with Schenn because where did Luke Schenn win two Stanley Cups Ron?

McLean: “Tampa.”

Friedman: “That’s right. The Tampa Bay Lightning. He was two time Stanley Cup champion with them. I believe they are interested again. I wouldn’t be surprised if they make a pitch for his services and I think they’re a legit contender to get him.

Marek: “Bo Horvat, meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks captain having a career season right now. And the Vancouver Canucks have spoken to some teams about him and his availability.

At least one of those conversations revolved around three players including that team’s number one prospect. Now I wouldn’t describe at this point, any of these conversations as serious. I sounds very much like the Vancouver Canucks are just trying to read the marketplace and get a sense of what they could do at this point.

There’s two ways really that the Vancouver Canucks can do a deal with their captain. One, is a deal with Bo Horvat as a strict rental. The other, they would allow the trading team to talk to Pat Morris, Bo Horvat’s agent, and put together a bigger deal and a contract extension. As of this point right now, the Vancouver Canucks have not allowed any team to talk to Pat Morris.

The belief is as well, that Vancouver will go back to Horvat’s camp at least one more time, for one more perhaps last volley, to try to get a contract extension done, We’ll see where that one goes.

Friedman: “And we’ve been talking last few days about Rick Tocchet and the possibility of him there. When and if the coaching change comes, I do believe it’s going to be Rick Tocchet.