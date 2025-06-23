NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, and the Top 40 NHL UFAs

On the Tampa Bay Lightning

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking for a top-six right winger. The Lightning to looking to improve their forward group and are looking at multiple options.

The Lightning were after Jonathan Toews before he agreed to sign with the Jets.

On the Vancouver Canucks

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Vancouver Canucks are looking for scoring. They might consider trading goaltender Thatcher Demko for a young, controllable top-six forward.

Top 40 2025 NHL UFAs

The Fourth Period: A list of the top 40 2025 NHL UFAs and teams that are linked to them.

1. Mitch Marner – RW

Teams linked to: Vegas, Los Angeles, Carolina, Anaheim, Columbus, Chicago, Utah, San Jose, Ottawa, Calgary

2. Sam Bennett – C/RW

Florida, Toronto, Vancouver, Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago

3. John Tavares – C/LW

Toronto, Anaheim, Utah, San Jose

4. Nikolaj Ehlers – LW

Los Angeles, Minnesota, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Buffalo, Chicago, Nashville, Detroit

5. Brock Boeser – RW

Los Angeles, Minnesota, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Buffalo, Chicago, Nashville, Detroit

6. Brad Marchand – RW

Florida, Los Angeles, Toronto, Utah, New Jersey, Washington

7. Aaron Ekblad – RD

Florida, Detroit, Toronto, San Jose, Columbus, Nashville, NY Rangers, Ottawa

8. Ivan Provorov – LD

Columbus, NY Rangers, Ottawa, Los Angeles

9. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD

Los Angeles, NY Rangers

10. Claude Giroux – RW

Ottawa, Montreal

11. Mikael Granlund – C/LW

12. Jamie Benn – LW

Dallas

13. Patrick Kane – RW

Detroit

14. Jake Allen – G

Philadelphia, Edmonton, San Jose

15. Dante Fabbro – RD

Columbus, Ottawa, Calgary, Boston

16. Pius Suter – C/LW

17. Dmitry Orlov – LD

18. Ryan Lindgren – RD

Columbus, Boston, Detroit, Edmonton

19. Andrew Mangiapane – RW/LW

Toronto, Seattle

20. Trent Frediric – LW

Edmonton

21. Corey Perry – RW

Edmonton, Toronto

22. Victor Olofsson – RW/LW

23. Nick Bjugstad – C/RW

24. Andrei Kuzmenko – RW/LW

25. Nate Schmidt – LD/RD

26. Brian Dumoulin – LD

27. Connor Brown – RW

28. Reilly Smith – RW/LW

29. Jonathan Drouin – LW

30. Cody Ceci – RD

31. Anthony Beauvillier – F

32. Mason Appleton – RW

33. Brandon Saad – RW/LW

34. Brent Burns – RD

35. Nick Perbix – RD/LD

