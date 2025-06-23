NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, and the Top 40 NHL UFAs

On the Tampa Bay Lightning
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking for a top-six right winger. The Lightning to looking to improve their forward group and are looking at multiple options.
The Lightning were after Jonathan Toews before he agreed to sign with the Jets.
On the Vancouver Canucks
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Vancouver Canucks are looking for scoring. They might consider trading goaltender Thatcher Demko for a young, controllable top-six forward.
Top 40 2025 NHL UFAs
The Fourth Period: A list of the top 40 2025 NHL UFAs and teams that are linked to them.
1. Mitch Marner – RW
Teams linked to: Vegas, Los Angeles, Carolina, Anaheim, Columbus, Chicago, Utah, San Jose, Ottawa, Calgary
2. Sam Bennett – C/RW
Florida, Toronto, Vancouver, Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago
3. John Tavares – C/LW
Toronto, Anaheim, Utah, San Jose
4. Nikolaj Ehlers – LW
Los Angeles, Minnesota, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Buffalo, Chicago, Nashville, Detroit
5. Brock Boeser – RW
Los Angeles, Minnesota, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Buffalo, Chicago, Nashville, Detroit
6. Brad Marchand – RW
Florida, Los Angeles, Toronto, Utah, New Jersey, Washington
7. Aaron Ekblad – RD
Florida, Detroit, Toronto, San Jose, Columbus, Nashville, NY Rangers, Ottawa
8. Ivan Provorov – LD
Columbus, NY Rangers, Ottawa, Los Angeles
9. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD
Los Angeles, NY Rangers
10. Claude Giroux – RW
Ottawa, Montreal
11. Mikael Granlund – C/LW
12. Jamie Benn – LW
Dallas
13. Patrick Kane – RW
Detroit
14. Jake Allen – G
Philadelphia, Edmonton, San Jose
15. Dante Fabbro – RD
Columbus, Ottawa, Calgary, Boston
16. Pius Suter – C/LW
17. Dmitry Orlov – LD
18. Ryan Lindgren – RD
Columbus, Boston, Detroit, Edmonton
19. Andrew Mangiapane – RW/LW
Toronto, Seattle
20. Trent Frediric – LW
Edmonton
21. Corey Perry – RW
Edmonton, Toronto
22. Victor Olofsson – RW/LW
23. Nick Bjugstad – C/RW
24. Andrei Kuzmenko – RW/LW
25. Nate Schmidt – LD/RD
26. Brian Dumoulin – LD
27. Connor Brown – RW
28. Reilly Smith – RW/LW
29. Jonathan Drouin – LW
30. Cody Ceci – RD
31. Anthony Beauvillier – F
32. Mason Appleton – RW
33. Brandon Saad – RW/LW
34. Brent Burns – RD
35. Nick Perbix – RD/LD
