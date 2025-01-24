NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Want To Make J.T. Miller Trade Happen

Vancouver Canucks Changing Trade Parameters on J.T. Miller Trade

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked about the Vancouver Canucks and when this J.T. Miller trade will happen.

Steve Kouleas: “Countdown to March 7th is on. February is always the shortest month. So we’re almost done with January, the shortest month, and then 7 days till March 7th, just like that, the wheeling and dealing will be on and over. Here to talk about the deadline and we start with Vancouver, with the quote on his website. J.T. Miller quote,” Whatever happens, happens.” Dave Pagnotta is back, Dave, is this happening? Could they possibly push it off till the off-season? What are you hearing?”

Dave Pagnotta: “If push comes to shove, so to speak, and the offers aren’t palatable for them, they don’t have to pull the trigger on this now; from that perspective, I think they would like to get this done sooner rather than later. I think J.T. Miller would like this to be resolved sooner rather than later. And the Canucks remain fully engaged in trade discussions with multiple teams about J.T. Miller, so they would like to get this to the finish line.

It’s just a matter of teams stepping up and paying a premium to get this guy. And we’ve heard chatter over the last three, or four days that the asking price has shifted a little bit while they still want the Canucks D an NHL-caliber asset as a primary piece coming back the rest of the return it sounds like they’re more willing to go the futures route on the other elements.

I don’t anticipate this being a full futures deal, but rather than getting two or three pieces that can slot in. Now, it sounds like it’s one, maybe two, depending on the team, but if it goes one primary and two future related pieces, like a first-round pick and a top-notch prospect or something to that effect. It sounds like there’s a willingness to entertain that from the Vancouver side.

But bottom line, they’re still working at this. They haven’t put the pause. Press the Pause. Excuse me on it, and we’ll see kind of how (Patrik) Allvin and (Jim) Rutherford, and company in Vancouver handle this.”

