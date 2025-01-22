NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and J.T. Miller Trade Options

The Edmonton Oilers will still be looking at defenseman

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says the Edmonton Oilers are still looking to add to their blue line, even after the signing of defenseman John Klingberg. Don’t expect a big name, but one that would provide some depth.

“They like what they have there, but this is just about adding depth. They want to have another long playoff run and another body on the back end. Someone more in a shutdown role.”

NHL Injuries: Wednesday the 22nd

A J.T. Miller trade will eventually happen, and who could be interested

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that a J.T. Miller trade will happen eventually but it could happen anytime between now and the offseason. Miller hasn’t given the Vancouver Canucks a list of teams that he would waive too, but there is a sense of the type of team he would.

“And yes, there are other teams other than the Rangers that have been in talks with the Vancouver Canucks. One of them is the Carolina Hurricanes, who are looking for an upgrade on offence, and the Hurricanes are looking to see what would make sense if they make an offer to trade for J.T. Miller.

The New Jersey Devils, the Rangers’ rivals – they have also been a late entrant in this and they have held talks with the Canucks and J.T. Miller. I also think that internally, the Devils are trying to sort of suss out if it makes sense to go all-in on this or not at this point and where they are. The Dallas Stars, with all that cap money that they can spend with Tyler Seguin on the shelf. That’s a team that a lot of people believe J.T. Miller might wait for. Will they make a pitch? So, there are other teams involved.”

NHL Rumors: Why Are the Vancouver Canucks Trying to Trade J.T. Miller?

The Canucks had not been looking for a futures return at first, but they may have backed off that a bit. For teams like the Hurricanes or Devils, they may need to have a package more future-orientated as they don’t want to trade from their core.

