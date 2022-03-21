NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and the San Jose Sharks

Golden Knights are quiet, going over Smith options

David Schoen: When it was two hours before the deadline, source said it’s crickets around the Vegas Golden Knights.

David Pagnotta: The Vegas Golden Knights continue to weigh their options with forward Reilly Smith.

Have been told that it’s possible that the Golden Knights trade Smith today. They have also explored the idea of a contract extension.

The Golden Knights have salary cap issues.

Ducks and Golden Knights talking?

Owen Krepps: It appears to be down to the Golden Knights and Bruins for Rakell. Evgenii Dadonov or Jake DeBrusk would be involved. More would be going to the Ducks.

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks.

David Schoen: The Golden Knights are interested in Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell.

Emily Kaplan: The Ducks are shopping Rickard Rakell. The Boston Bruins and Golden Knights are in advanced talks. The New York Rangers were in on it at some point but not sure if they still are.

Julie Stewart-Binks: Have been told the Rangers are still involved in the Rakell talks but not the front-runner.

Sharks and Barabanov not talking, dangling Nieto and Bonino

Sheng Peng: A source is saying that the San Jose Sharks haven’t held any contract talks about pending UFA Alexander Barabanov.

Sheng Peng: Source is saying that the Sharks are dangling Matt Nieto and Nick Bonino.