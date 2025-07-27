NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Two potential trade targets for the Buffalo Sabres

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: After the Buffalo Sabres have traded JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth, they should be in the market for an impact top-six forward. GM Kevyn Adams has young players, prospects, and picks to make something happen.

Pittsburgh Penguins Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust are two names that have come up. Rakell has a few years left on his deal at a $5 million cap hit. He does have an eight-team no-trade list, and like many players, the Sabres could be on that list.

Zach Benson or Jack Quinn could interest the Penguins, and it could take another prospect like Isak Rosen or Noah Ostlund, or a lottery-protected first-round pick to land Rakell.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Have Time for a Lane Hutson Extension

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: Another forward the Sabres could look at is Nashville Predators’ Michael Bunting. He’s got a year left at $4.5 million, and the Predators might be looking to move the veteran and get a little younger.

It could cost someone like Isak Rosen or a non-first-round pick.

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t been able to lure a top winger for Connor Bedard

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks do need to find a top-level winger for Connor Bedard, something that is able to keep up with him physically and mentally. They tried to sign Jake Guentzel last offseason.

The issues for the Blackhkawks has been that no stud winger who is in his prime has been willing to sign with the Blackhawks.

It’s possible that the Pittsburgh Penguins could get a couple of draft picks for Tristan Jarry

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Apparently, the Vancouver Canucks told the Edmonton Oilers they weren’t trading goaltender Arturs Silovs to them regardless of the price. The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up a fourth-round pick for him.

Tristan Jarry speculation to the Oilers continues. The cost to acquire goalies is a bargain. Jarry carries a $5.375 million cap hit and has a career .909 save percentage.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and an Offseason NHL Trade Watch List

The Anaheim Ducks trade John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings for a 2027 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick and Petr Mrazek. If the Penguins were to retain some salary, it’s definitely possible the Penguins could get a second and fourth-round pick.

