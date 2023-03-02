NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus Blue Jackets, and San Jose Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights are interested in Jonathan Quick but …

David Pagnotta: Jonathan Quick salary cap hit is $5.8 million his season but his total salary is $2.5 million, so salary owed for the rest of the season isn’t much.

If the Columbus Blue Jackets retain 50 percent of his salary, they could try to flip him to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins or Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL Trade: Kings Trade for Korpisalo and Gavrikov, Blue Jackets now Shopping Quick

Frank Seravalli: The Golden Knights and Blue Jackets were down the trade road on Jonathan Quick but there are a salary cap issues for the Golden Knights that could prevent the deal from happening.

David Pagnotta: Sounds like there were some serious trade talks between the Blue Jackets and Golden Knights about Quick.

Blue Jackets GM expects to be busy right up until the 3:00 PM ET deadline

Stephen Whyno of the AP: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen has been busy and expects it to continue.

“There’s been a lot of phone calls, not a lot of sleep and a lot of activity the last few days.

“I expect that to continue until Friday at 3 p.m.”

The Blue Jackets could trade newly acquired Jonathan Quick as Kekalainen is “going to try to do the right thing” for Quick. The Golden Knights are one team that could use help in net.

Term and not money was the main issue with Vladislav Gavrikov‘s extension talks

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that term over money was the biggest issue with having contract extension talks with Vladislav Gavrikov’s camp: “It was more about the term and we couldn’t agree on it. So, we had to make this decision.”

The Sharks may look to flip Vladislav Namestnikov

David Pagnotta: The San Jose Sharks acquired Vladislav Namestnikov from Tampa Bay and it’s believed they will try to trade him elsewhere.