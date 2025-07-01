NHL Rumors: Waiting for Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov and Jack Eichel Extensions

Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov’s extensions may take longer than Jack Eichel’s

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Connor McDavid being eligible for a contract extension, and where things are at with that. He also mentions some other players who are eligible.

Stu Grimson: ” July 1 extension eligible. Are you hearing much out of the McDavid camp or Edmonton with respect to negotiations there?”

Friedman: “I think they’ve been talking. I would be surprised if it happened .

You know, there’s some big ones that could come down tomorrow. (Kirill) Kaprizov and I have to make some calls on that and see.

(Jack) Eichel, you know, I find it very hard to believe, like Vegas is a really forward-thinking team. They’re smart. I find it very hard to believe they weren’t looping Eichel in on this and what Marner’s number could be. How to make it all work. Because Eichel, he can be a 13,14, plus player, right? So, but I have no doubt they’ve been working with him, and I think they’ll get him in a number that makes sense. I’m not sure we’ll see it .

I would expect McDavid and Kaprizov might be a little bit longer, but we’ll find out. We’ll find out on those ones.

Eichel, I wonder if it’s going to be sooner, simply because they had, the Golden Knights had to be working with him as they went through this whole process and cap crunch.

