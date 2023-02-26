NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Are the Capitals eyeing Jakob Chychrun?

Darren Dreger: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is someone who interests the Washington Capitals.

They are looking to reset on the fly. The Caps added a first-round pick from Boston and have the draft capital to make it work.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Jakob Chychrun and Kasperi Kapanen

Sounding like Thatcher Demko open to moving on from the Canucks

Andy Strickland: Sounds like Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko would be open to a change of scenery as opposed to going through a rebuild with the Canucks.

He was three years left on his deal at a $5 million cap hit.

The Penguins won’t spend big assets on rentals, only players with term

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said he’s looking to improve his team but isn’t interested in spending big assets on a rental player(s).

“We’re not looking to spend big assets on rentals. So if we’re going to spend a big asset, it’s going to help us this year and years to come. That decision has been made,” the embattled GM said Friday. “If we can do something that makes sense for a few years here, makes our team better, we will certainly do it.”

The Penguins have been up and down this year and the fans are growing tired and have started “Fire Hextall” chants.

Hextall wants to keep the team competitive but isn’t interested in the current high prices on the trade market.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Jeff Petry, and the need to get creative

“The prices are high. They always are this time of year. Sometimes they fall. And sometimes they don’t,” he said. “So we’ll continue to monitor the prices and the fits and everything as we go along here. We’ll try to make our team better.”