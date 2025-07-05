NHL Rumors: What Could a Bowen Byram Offer Sheet Look Like?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the Kyper & Bourne show talking about the Buffalo Sabres RFA defenseman Bowen Byram, and what an offer sheet might look like.

Nick Kypreos: “What kind of number would a team be looking at for Byron?”

Friedman: “Well, it’s gonna be a Ufa in a year …”

Kypreos: “11? 12?”

Friedman: “I don’t know if it would be …”

Bourne: “You talking about millions of dollars?”

Friedman: “I don’t think it would be…”

Kypreos: “AAV, yeah”

Friedman: “I don’t, I don’t know…”

Nine? But you won’t get them at nine.”

Friedman: “Well, look like Provorov just got eight and a half, right? So Byram’s up there.”

Bourne: “You think he’s that good?”

Friedman: “He gets points, right? Yeah.”

Kypreos: “It’ll be Sebastian Aho all over again.”

Friedman: “Points matter.”

Kypreos: “Montreal, thinking that they’ve, they went high enough, and where, I’m sorry, the other way around, right. Where it was, like, they’re going to match. They would match easily.”

Friedman: “I think what they would, I think what they would do is ….”

Bourne: “Byram had seven goals and 38 points.”

Kypreos: “Carolina had no trouble matching Montreal’s offers to Sebastian Aho.”

Bourne: “God, Byron played 22:42 per game.”

Friedman: “Yeah.”

Bourne: “Did he really?”

Kypreos: “Oh yeah, yeah.”

Friedman: “He’s a confident guy.”

Kypreos: “You only, you only put an offer sheet on when you really think that the other, Buffalo’s not going to match it. It’s the only reason why you want to do it.”

Bourne: “I understand going up there. But I don’t think buffalo wants to pay him $9 million either. Like, you know, they’re, you’re they’re already paying (Owen) Power and Dahlin, God knows how much per year.”

Kypreos: “So at $9 million, isn’t it a first, second and a third, Elliotte?”

Friedman: “I have to double check it, I don’t have the thing in front of me.”

Kypreos: “Did you have the conversation …”

Friedman: “But I heard with Byron, they were thinking about doing a one-year offer sheet, that whoever was thinking of doing. They were talking about potential, because if you sign an offer sheet, you can’t be traded for a year, right?”

Bourne: “Yeah, $9 million is a first, a second, and a third.”

Friedman: “Yeah, yeah.”

Bourne: “Above nine three, though, it goes to two firsts, a second and a third.”

Kypreos: “That’s not helping buffalo …”

Friedman: “No.”

Kypreos: “a first and second and third, right?”

Bourne: “No.”

Friedman: “No. They need…”

Kypreos: “There’s more value in him being traded.”

Friedman: “When you look at all the all the offers they had for (JJ) Peterka, I think a lot of it was, we don’t want futures. We want, we want it compete now. So they’re not interested. So it’s clear like there’s a pressure play, being put here on the Sabres.”

