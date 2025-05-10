NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New Jersey Devils

The Boston Bruins coaching search is underway

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: Earlier this week, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that he’s started in his coaching search and has held some talks.

“I’ve just had general conversations and introductions,” Sweeney said of what intel he’s received from head-coaching candidates so far. “So, I will get into that.

“Previous search we went through that and did glean a lot from what other coaches saw coaching against us and evaluating the group that we had in and maybe before it was portrayed that we would go through a transition during that period of time.”

With teams still playing, there will be some potential candidates that they can’t speak with yet. One potential candidate could be Dallas Stars assistant coach Misha Donskov. Sweeney was Team Canada’s GM for the Four Nations and Donskov was the only NHL assistant who was on Canada’s staff.

Sweeney will consider internally.

“Joe would be part of the search. Jay Leach will be part of the search,” Sweeney said. “So again, when I reference that we’ll have a new head coach, it could easily be one of them.

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: A source said a few months ago, after Jack Hughes was lost for the season to injury, the New Jersey Devils weren’t going to give up a first-round pick at the trade deadline.

The Devils’ pre-Hughes injury plan was to find a third-line center. Sources said they had interest in Scott Laughton, Ryan O’Reilly, and Brayden Schenn. All had term left on their contracts. The source said their search for a center will continue this offseason.

If the Devils are looking to spend some dollars, Sam Bennett would be an ideal fit. He’ll be 29 years old in June and likely looking for a long-term deal in the $7 or $8 million range.

The top priority, according to a team source for the Devils this offseason, will be re-signing pending RFA defenseman Luke Hughes. The Devils appear to be open to short and long-term deals. A long-term deal could see Owen Power‘s seven-year, $8.35 million AAV as a comparable.

