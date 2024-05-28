NHL Rumors: What Don Waddell’s Resignation Means for the Carolina Hurricanes’ Organization Going Forward

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek when asked have Don Waddell’s resignation from the Carolina Hurricanes and what it means for the organization going forward.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Anyway, Don Woodall resigned his position with the Carolina Hurricanes. That is the very latest, Elliot Friedman. 32 Thoughts and Hockey Night in Canada joins me now. Elliotte as we, as we last spoke night around 1:30 In the morning, this is one of the things that we talked about and now the story moves a little bit more.

As Don Waddell resigns his position from the Carolina Hurricanes. On an interim capacity, Eric Tulsky takes over as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes. Where’s all this leading?”

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are very serious about Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas

Friedman: “It is leading to, I guess, new management for the Carolina Hurricanes and a new role for a new role somewhere else for Don Waddell.

It’s interesting. I was reminded by a couple of people and we spoke about on this morning’s pod that the possibility that Don Waddell could leave Carolina has come up before.”

Marek: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “He was extended in 2019. He was potentially a free agent the summer that Minnesota fired Paul Fenton and replaced him with Bill Guerin. He interviewed the Wild about that job. And, but every time it always seemed to be that he was going to stay, it was just kind of a process. That they were going through, but everyone believed it was going to work out.”

Marek: “Right.”

Friedman: “It became, it became clear over the last couple of days, Jeff that this was different. That, that a divorce was imminent and going to happen.

Waddell interviewed in Columbus . And I’m just reading through the release morning, but I guess they’re saying officially he met with, or spoke to Tom Dundon morning and said, ‘It’s time.’

So, you know as you said, Eric Tulsky is the interim GM. They said there was going to be a full-time search. I had heard that in the last couple of days that there was going to be a full-time search Tulsky was not going to just be handed the job.

But you know, it’s going to be interesting there. I mean, Tulsky has, has a big say, in all decisions. Dundon really trust him. I don’t really understand why Dundon would, would not just promote him and bolster around him. But I’m sure at some point, I mean, maybe he, maybe he goes through a search, and he does end up getting it. That wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened before.

But that, you know, they have a good staff like they’re smart people. They’re like, they’ve got Darren Yorke, Aaron Schwartz. They’ve got, they’ve got a lot of really smart people that a lot that a lot of us may not know, but that doesn’t mean they’re not bright.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks

But they’re gonna have to bolster their front office. Waddell certainly had a lot of experience and a lot of institutional knowledge, and they’re gonna go out and look for that.”