NHL Rumors: What Will the Contracts for Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson Look Like?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Thursday with Steve Kouleas and Craig Button. In their discussion, the top of what Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks and Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks could make on their next deals.

Steve Kouleas: “Hang on, hang on. So, for Connor Bard, what are we talking here? Like 12 boys. Like he is going to get 12.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Like, he is going to be another eight-figure guy. Are you looking at? iIs that going to be that figure? Is it going to be 12, 12.5, 13, kind of range? And Carlsson certainly is going to argue, as part of that, that once those negotiations get going, he’s going to be within that same ballpark.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it does get to that bigger, because then again, you go to some of the other top-tier talent, and even though, you know, Lane Hutson‘s a defenseman, a different category, but the team will argue, well, he’s took a bit of a team-friendly deal to jump on with that. Is that going to pull much weight?

Probably not, but they’ll certainly use that as a bit of an argument, from their perspective, to keep that number in check. I would imagine the 12 to 13 range is probably a realistic figure for a four-year deal.”

Craig Button: “I don’t think it’s eight years based on where the caps going and where the revenues are going. Like, if you’re talking eight years for Connor Bedard, I think it begins with 15 at least.”

Pagnotta: “And that’s what they’re going to have to, yeah, and that’s the other factor. And great point, with the cap going up consistently, they don’t necessarily have to go full term. Again, we saw some of the other guys going full term, like Hutson, Lacombe and so on.

But for these calibre guys, you don’t necessarily have to go there, because, look, coming out of your entry-level contract, 21-22 years old, you’re still controllable for three, four or five more seasons, depending on the guy.

So they don’t necessarily have to go to that length, but from a team perspective, you’re going to want to try to lock them in as long as you can, at a much more palatable number than going full max with respect to the 15 range.”

