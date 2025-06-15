NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins Looking to Improve Roster Via Trades, Not Free Agency
Josh Yoshe of The Athletic: Yoshe writes that the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to be active when July 1st comes. However, it will not be in the free agent market; instead, it will be via the trade market. Penguins GM Kyle Dubas was speaking after the NHL Draft Combine. As Dubas stated, unless there is a young player who deserves a little but more time, they will not be aggressive in that area.
The Penguins, instead, are playing this time, leading up to the NHL Draft and Free Agency, as if this were a second trade deadline. Pittsburgh has players like Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, and teams will likely inquire about them. And some of the teams that have asked about some of the veterans on the Penguins could be potential trade partners for the right price. The price is young, talented players who could no longer fit with their current team, and potentially, he could sign a long-term deal.
Don’t be surprised if they try to take advantage of teams that are up against the cap to acquire some young players that fit into their timeline. However, the rebuild in Pittsburgh is underway as this team looks to get younger and faster, aiming for a quick turnaround to return to playoff contention.
James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: As it has been documented, the New Jersey Devils are looking to change up their mix for next season. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald made it clear at his year-end availability that the results weren’t coming back with the same group because it was not good enough.
In addition, Fitzgerald discussed goal scoring, specifically depth scoring. It just was not good enough, and as Nichols writes, the Devils could target some of the players on the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado will be in a cap crunch with Gabriel Landeskog. They could move out, Martin Necas, if he isn’t happy with his situation or the Devils could target the New Jersey Native Ross Colton.
Colton can do it all; score goals, win faceoffs, play physical and is defensively responsible. He is the type of player the Devils want to add. Another player the Devils could bring in from Colorado is Charlie Coyle, whom the Avalanche just acquired from the Boston Bruins at the deadline. The price could be steep, as Casey Mittelstadt went back the other way. However, the key point is that the Devils want to change their mix for next season.
