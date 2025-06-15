NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins Looking to Improve Roster Via Trades, Not Free Agency

Josh Yoshe of The Athletic: Yoshe writes that the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to be active when July 1st comes. However, it will not be in the free agent market; instead, it will be via the trade market. Penguins GM Kyle Dubas was speaking after the NHL Draft Combine. As Dubas stated, unless there is a young player who deserves a little but more time, they will not be aggressive in that area.

The Penguins, instead, are playing this time, leading up to the NHL Draft and Free Agency, as if this were a second trade deadline. Pittsburgh has players like Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, and teams will likely inquire about them. And some of the teams that have asked about some of the veterans on the Penguins could be potential trade partners for the right price. The price is young, talented players who could no longer fit with their current team, and potentially, he could sign a long-term deal. NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks Don’t be surprised if they try to take advantage of teams that are up against the cap to acquire some young players that fit into their timeline. However, the rebuild in Pittsburgh is underway as this team looks to get younger and faster, aiming for a quick turnaround to return to playoff contention.

