NHL Rumors: Wild, Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks, Senators and Lightning

Wild GM doesn’t care about the Suter and Parise cap hits

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on their future salary cap situation and the impact of them buying out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise: “I don’t know if it gets grim. You’re talking about the cap hits that we have, what are you going to do? We made those moves and it’s worked. We’re better. I don’t care about the cap hits.”

Friedman on the Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Wild, Senators and Lightning

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is untouchable. It would take a huge offer for them to move defenseman Quinn Hughes. Believe that the Canucks don’t want to fire Bruce Boudreau while the team is on the road. Not sure that any coaching change would come this week. Sergei Gonchar could be on the Canucks coaching radar in some type of position.

Teams would like to add Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko but they’d like to re-sign him.

The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak‘s camp are grinding away at a new deal and making some progress.

The Edmonton Oilers need to clear a roster spot and cap space to activate Evander Kane. There could be an unexpected name or an injury. Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin have earned their spots.

Believe the Oilers and San Jose Sharks had legit talks about defenseman Erik Karlsson. Don’t think it got as far as the Sharks having to talk with Karlsson.

At one point believed that John Klingberg could end up with the Oilers. Think that he’ll end up somewhere else.

The Minnesota Wild trading pending UFA Matt Dumba needs to make them better, or give them the assets to make another move. Not sure if Jakob Chychrun make sense as they are being careful with players that have term. They could use a scorer. Bo Horvat would be a perfect fit.

The Ottawa Senators may be looking at rental defensemen. Someone they may consider extending and helping the team finish strong.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are interested in Luke Schenn. They could also be looking for a forward that plays with an edge.

Teams are interested in defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and some have asked about forward Gustav Nyquist.

Buffalo Sabres goalie prospect Erik Portillo could be used as a trade asset or he could be headed to free agency. The Sabres are looking for a new home for foward Vinnie Hinostroza.