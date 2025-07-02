NHL Rumors: Will Gavin McKenna Scare Teams Off From Offer Sheets?

We may not see an offer sheet this summer because of Gavin McKenna

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman, when asked about chaos and offer sheets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jamison Coyle: “Elliotte, I’ve listened to your podcast enough to know that you love to root for chaos. We had chaos last summer. A couple offer sheets. Do we get any chaos this summer, do you think?

Friedman: “I don’t know. I mean, we’re looking at this, I’m going to go in, I might go into work tomorrow in my jammies with a blanket. I mean, the big one is Ehlers.

You know, we might, we might get, the thing about the offer sheets next year, for next year Jamison, is the teams have told me like that Gavin McKenna pick. If you, if you pay anybody over, basically it’s $4.7 million now, you have to give up a first-rounder.

And that, and like, teams are going to be like, they’re telling me, do you like, is there any chance you think you could be in the Gavin McKenna lottery, do you want to be trading that pick or using that pick on an offer sheet?

So I think people are going to be a bit more careful. I, you know, I’ve wondered about guys like Jack McBain, but I heard Utah was making a big run at signing him, because they kind of knew it too. Joel Hofer, he’s a guy who’s off the market right now. Like some of the guys, I really thought that could fit that, you know, they might be gone.

