NHL Rumors: Senators, Flyers, Stars, Kings, Sabres, and Canucks

The Ottawa Senators and Adam Gaudette continue to talk

Elliotte Friedman: It looks like Ottawa Senators forward Adam Gaudette will hit free agency, but the sides do continue to talk.

Will the Philadelphia Flyers have interest in Christian Dvorak?

Ryan Gilbert: Wonder if the Philadelphia Flyers will have an interest in forward Christian Dvorak for their bottom-six to help replace Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling.

The Dallas Stars still want to re-sign Mikael Granlund

NHL Rumour Report: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres and Price Show on Mikael Granlund: “There’s still work being done by the Dallas Stars to try to keep Mikael Granlund; there’s going to be a lineup for that guy.”

Vladislav Gavrikov will draw plenty of interest

Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings made aggressive offers to defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, but they couldn’t close the gap, and he’ll be going to free agency.

After Aaron Ekblad and Ivan Provorov signed yesterday, Gavrikov will be in demand as several teams are looking for a top-four defensemen.

Alex Lyon will be signing with the Buffalo Sabres

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Elliotte Friedman reported that the Buffalo Sabres could have an interest in signing goaltender Alex Lyon when free agency opens at noon today.

Last season with the Detroit Red Wings he posted a 14-9-1 record with a 2.81 GAA and .896 SV%.

Lyon will likely replace James Reimer as their backup.

The Vancouver Canucks likely to extend Thatcher Demko and a centerman search continues

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Vancouver Canucks and Thatcher Demko are trying to fine tune a contract extension. The Canucks are also looking for a centerman, something that may not be easy to do.

“Whether or not they can add that piece through free agency, there’s not a lot of centres available if you’re looking in the No. 2 spot in Vancouver or they can find that piece down the path of the offseason via trade.”

