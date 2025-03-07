NHL Rumors: Will Mikko Rantanen be Traded for the Second Time this Season?

Will Mikko Rantanen be traded for the second time this season?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Carolina Hurricanes have a big, tough decision to make with regards to pending UFA forward Mikko Rantanen. They had really hoped to be able to sign him to an extension by now, but that’s not happening by the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jennifer Hedger: “All right, there’s a new man at the top, Mikko Rantanen. Now number one on TSN trade bait list. Are you telling me that Rantanen is now going to be traded twice in the span of six weeks?”

LeBrun: “It’s possible. It’s not for sure, and it is fascinating. And I’ve been on record saying this: I think it’s ridiculous to go down this route if you’re Carolina because the premise of having dealt for him six weeks ago was that he was the best rental in the NHL this year, and you’re trying to win a cup.

But the Hurricanes, absolutely, from what CJ and Dregs and I have compiled here in the last few hours, are, you know, absolutely finding out what teams are willing to forego with to acquire Mikko Rantanen.

Now, have to be careful here. I think they’re fully canvassing the market and getting an understanding of the situation here over the next 24-48 hours. Then they have to decide, are we still trading them?

And they might. And I think a lot of it has to do with, I think, ownership. I think Tom Dundon in Carolina, I don’t think he’s happy that they haven’t been able to extend Mikko Rantanen. That was the plan when they traded for him six weeks ago. And so we’ll see.

Teams that are understanding have checked in with Carolina, include the Dallas Stars, who have cap room because of their injuries of Vegas, Florida. So all interesting to see where this goes. New Jersey Devils have kicked tires, but they’re probably not going to be able to get a guy who from a team that may play in the first round the playoffs.”

