NHL Rumors: Will the New York Rangers Make Reactionary Moves Again This Season?

Could the New York Rangers Make Moves Again This Season?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was back on TSN Radio in Montreal and was talking about which teams could be reactionary this season if they get off to a slow or hot start. Pagnotta mentions the New York Rangers as a team that exhibits the volatility of its owner and his desire to win. But it would be a retool on the fl,y not a rebuild like it was years ago.

Host: “It’s interesting because you talk about the Rangers, and then I’m going to start thinking about other teams, and maybe the Rangers are the answer to this question. But you see the way that the Canadiens probably won’t be reactionary to whatever happens to them this season. What team in the East do you think could be really reactionary to their results? Meaning if they lose early, or they start winning early, that they’re like, we need to do something right now.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I saw the Rangers in that mix just because of the owner, Dolan, doesn’t like to lose, and he’s going to be relatively reactionary with respect to how this team performs, like if the Rangers get off to a slow start by US Thanksgiving by the end of November. Do they consider trading Artemi Panarin versus trying to sign them? Do they look to trade other pieces off the roster and try to focus on retooling on the fly? Well, it would be that, because they’re not going to go through a rebuild. So I look at them.

NHLRumors.com Note: Remember, it was a dysfunctional year in New York for the Rangers with the outside noise creeping in. Again, as Pagnotta said earlier in his hit, the Rangers should be better. They have the stars to make the playoffs with the likes of J.T. Miller, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox, Alex Lafreniere, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Igor Shesterkin. But can the Rangers keep the noise out of the room?

That noise affected their play last season. Again, we have seen the Rangers’ owner be reactionary with the firings of coaches and GMs. Mika Zibanejad’s name remains out there in trade winds. Panarin needs an extension, but do the Rangers want to give him top dollar again with the potential of a Kirill Kaprizov, if he were to hit the market or get traded there? And what happens if they start losing? Does Panarin get moved? What about Alexis Lafreniere? There are a lot of unknowns with the Rangers.?

